SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone
The Sierra Leonean Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Sierra Leonean Leone rates and a currency converter.
SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.
Sierra Leonean Leone Stats
|Name
|Sierra Leonean Leone
|Symbol
|Le
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
Sierra Leonean Leone Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
|Central bank
|Bank of Sierra Leone
Why are you interested in SLE?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SLE email updatesGet SLE rates on my phoneGet a SLE currency data API for my business