FJD - Fijian Dollar
The Fijian Dollar is the currency of Fiji. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fiji Dollar is FJD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Fijian Dollar rates and a currency converter.
Fijian Dollar Stats
|Name
|Fijian Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top FJD conversion
|FJD to USD
|Top FJD chart
|FJD to USD chart
Fijian Dollar Profile
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Users
Fiji
Fiji
