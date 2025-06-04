PYG - Paraguayan Guarani
The Paraguayan Guarani is the currency of Paraguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Paraguayan Guarani rates and a currency converter.
Paraguayan Guarani Stats
|Name
|Paraguayan Guarani
|Symbol
|Gs
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Céntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Céntimo
|Top PYG conversion
|PYG to USD
|Top PYG chart
|PYG to USD chart
Paraguayan Guarani Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
|Central bank
|Banco Central del Paraguay
|Users
Paraguay
Paraguay
Why are you interested in PYG?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PYG email updatesGet PYG rates on my phoneGet a PYG currency data API for my business