kgs
KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

The Kyrgyzstani Som is the currency of Kyrgyzstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstan Som is KGS, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find Kyrgyzstani Som rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Kyrgyzstani Som Stats

NameKyrgyzstani Som
Symbolлв
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top KGS conversionKGS to USD
Top KGS chartKGS to USD chart

Kyrgyzstani Som Profile

Users
Kyrgyzstan

Why are you interested in KGS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KGS email updatesGet KGS rates on my phoneGet a KGS currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16366
GBP / EUR1.15997
USD / JPY147.455
GBP / USD1.34981
USD / CHF0.802241
USD / CAD1.37856
EUR / JPY171.587
AUD / USD0.650736

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%