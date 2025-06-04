LSL - Basotho Loti
The Basotho Loti is the currency of Lesotho. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Lesotho Loti is LSL, and the currency symbol is M. Below, you'll find Basotho Loti rates and a currency converter.
Basotho Loti Stats
|Name
|Basotho Loti
|Symbol
|Loti
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top LSL conversion
|LSL to USD
|Top LSL chart
|LSL to USD chart
Basotho Loti Profile
|Users
Lesotho
