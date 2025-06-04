RSD - Serbian Dinar
The Serbian Dinar is the currency of Serbia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find Serbian Dinar rates and a currency converter.
Serbian Dinar Stats
|Name
|Serbian Dinar
|Symbol
|РСД
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Para
|Minor unit symbol
|Para
|Top RSD conversion
|RSD to USD
|Top RSD chart
|RSD to USD chart
Serbian Dinar Profile
|Nicknames
|Glava
|Coins
|Freq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Serbia
|Users
Serbia
Serbia
Why are you interested in RSD?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RSD email updatesGet RSD rates on my phoneGet a RSD currency data API for my business