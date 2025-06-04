scr
SCR - Seychellois Rupee

The Seychellois Rupee is the currency of Seychelles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Seychellois Rupee rates and a currency converter.

Seychellois Rupee Stats

NameSeychellois Rupee
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Seychellois Rupee Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychelles

