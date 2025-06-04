ltl
LTL - Lithuanian Litas

The Lithuanian Litas is the currency of Lithuania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Lithuanian Litas rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Lithuanian Litas Stats

NameLithuanian Litas
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

Lithuanian Litas Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
Lithuania

