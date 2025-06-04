NGN - Nigerian Naira
The Nigerian Naira is the currency of Nigeria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigeria Naira is NGN, and the currency symbol is ₦. Below, you'll find Nigerian Naira rates and a currency converter.
Nigerian Naira Stats
|Name
|Nigerian Naira
|Symbol
|₦
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kobo
|Minor unit symbol
|Kobo
|Top NGN conversion
|NGN to USD
|Top NGN chart
|NGN to USD chart
Nigerian Naira Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Kobo50, ₦1, ₦2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₦5, ₦10, ₦20, ₦50, ₦100, ₦200, ₦500, ₦1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Nigeria
|Users
Nigeria
Nigeria
