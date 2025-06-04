vef
VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

The Venezuelan Bolívar is the currency of Venezuela. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuela Bolívar is VEF, and the currency symbol is Bs. Below, you'll find Venezuelan Bolívar rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The Bolivar Fuerte has two official rates.

Select a currency

On May 2017, the government of Venezuela changed their multi-tier Venezuelan official exchange rate system, as announced by the government on March 2016.

"Essential" goods are exchanged at a fixed mid-market rate of 9.9875 VEF/USD. This rate is called the “DIPRO”. The Venezuelan government decides what "essential" goods qualify for this rate. They include imports for sectors related to food and medicine but also some oil sector companies.

Imports designated by the government as "non-essential" are subjected to a new system called “DICOM”, where the rate is intended to vary over time. On November 7th, 2017, the mid-market rate of the DICOM system was 3,340.819 VEF/USD. DICOM rates are published by the Venezuelan central bank under TIPO DE CAMBIO here: http://www.bcv.org.ve/ or here: https://www.dicom.gob.ve/

Due to the high rate of inflation in Venezuela over the last few years, there is a high demand in the market for US Dollars (USD). However, official access to US Dollars in Venezuela is limited, which has resulted in a third (unofficial) black market exchange rate valued at around 40,000 VEF/USD (November 2017). The black-market rate has increased rapidly over the last year (January 2016: 833, June 2016: 997, January 2017: 3164, June 2017: 6112).

The situation in Venezuela is evolving rapidly, and XE only carries the DIPRO rate on the website and in our apps.

Venezuelan Bolívar Stats

NameVenezuelan Bolívar
SymbolBs.
Minor unit1/100 = céntimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top VEF conversionVEF to USD
Top VEF chartVEF to USD chart

Venezuelan Bolívar Profile

Nicknamesbolo(s), luca(s)
CoinsFreq used: 10¢, 25¢, 50¢, Bs.1
Rarely used: 5¢, 1¢, 12.5¢
Bank notesFreq used: Bs.2, Bs.5, Bs.10, Bs.20, Bs.50, Bs.100
Central bankBanco Central de Venezuela
Users
Venezuela

Why are you interested in VEF?

I want to...

Subscribe to VEF email updatesGet VEF rates on my phoneGet a VEF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16360
GBP / EUR1.16001
USD / JPY147.448
GBP / USD1.34979
USD / CHF0.802421
USD / CAD1.37875
EUR / JPY171.571
AUD / USD0.650665

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%