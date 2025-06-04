XAG - Silver Ounce
The Silver Ounce is the currency of Silver. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Silver Ounce rates and a currency converter.
Silver Ounce Stats
|Name
|Silver Ounce
|Symbol
|Ounce
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XAG conversion
|XAG to USD
|Top XAG chart
|XAG to USD chart
Silver Ounce Profile
|Users
Silver
Silver
