bnd
BND - Bruneian Dollar

The Bruneian Dollar is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bruneian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bruneian Dollar Stats

NameBruneian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Bruneian Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei Darussalam

Why are you interested in BND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BND email updatesGet BND rates on my phoneGet a BND currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16337
GBP / EUR1.16002
USD / JPY147.479
GBP / USD1.34954
USD / CHF0.802439
USD / CAD1.37896
EUR / JPY171.573
AUD / USD0.650600

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%