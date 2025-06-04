AED - Emirati Dirham
The Emirati Dirham is the currency of United Arab Emirates. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for United Arab Emirates Dirham is AED, and the currency symbol is د.إ. Below, you'll find Emirati Dirham rates and a currency converter.
In the early 20th century, the United Arab Emirates began using British Sovereign gold coins and Maria Theresa Thalers; other currencies, such as the Indian Rupee, also circulated within the country. In 1959, they adopted the Persian Gulf Rupee, issued by the central bank of India, at a value equal to the Indian Rupee.
The Indian Rupee devaluation of 1966 directly affected the value of the Gulf Rupee, so the UAE responded by introducing its own currency. They adopted the Saudi Riyal as an interim currency and that same year, they replaced it with the Qatar and Dubai Riyal at par. All the emirates - with the exception of Abu Dhabi, which used the Bahrain Dinar - used the Qatar and Dubai Riyal until 1973, when the United Arab Emirates Dirham was established. In 1978, the Dirham adopted a fixed exchange rate to the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights. It was then re-pegged to the US Dollar in 1997 at a rate of 1 USD to 3.6725 AED.
Emirati Dirham Stats
|Name
|Emirati Dirham
|Symbol
|د.إ
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fils
|Minor unit symbol
|فلس
|Top AED conversion
|AED to USD
|Top AED chart
|AED to USD chart
Emirati Dirham Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: فلس50, د.إ1
Rarely used: فلس25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: د.إ5, د.إ10, د.إ20, د.إ50, د.إ100, د.إ200, د.إ500
Rarely used: د.إ1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the UAE
|Users
United Arab Emirates
