ETB - Ethiopian Birr
The Ethiopian Birr is the currency of Ethiopia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopia Birr is ETB, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Ethiopian Birr rates and a currency converter.
Ethiopian Birr Stats
|Name
|Ethiopian Birr
|Symbol
|Br
|Minor unit
|1/100 = santim
|Minor unit symbol
|santim
|Top ETB conversion
|ETB to USD
|Top ETB chart
|ETB to USD chart
Ethiopian Birr Profile
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br50, Br100
|Central bank
|National Bank of Ethiopia
|Users
Ethiopia, Eritrea
