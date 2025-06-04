jep
JEP - Jersey Pound

The Jersey Pound is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Jersey Pound rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Jersey Pound Stats

NameJersey Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

Jersey Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16362
GBP / EUR1.15998
USD / JPY147.459
GBP / USD1.34977
USD / CHF0.802270
USD / CAD1.37849
EUR / JPY171.586
AUD / USD0.650743

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%