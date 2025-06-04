ZMW - Zambian Kwacha
The Zambian Kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Zambian Kwacha rates and a currency converter.
Zambian Kwacha Stats
|Name
|Zambian Kwacha
|Symbol
|ZK
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ngwee
|Minor unit symbol
|N
|Top ZMW conversion
|ZMW to USD
|Top ZMW chart
|ZMW to USD chart
Zambian Kwacha Profile
|Central bank
|Bank of Zambia
|Users
Zambia
Zambia
