mop
MOP - Macau Pataca

The Macau Pataca is the currency of Macau. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Pataca is MOP, and the currency symbol is MOP$. Below, you'll find Macau Pataca rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Macau Pataca Stats

NameMacau Pataca
SymbolMOP$
Minor unit1/10 = Ho
Minor unit symbolHo
Top MOP conversionMOP to USD
Top MOP chartMOP to USD chart

Macau Pataca Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ho10, Ho20, Ho50, MOP$1, MOP$2, MOP$5, MOP$10
Bank notesFreq used: MOP$10, MOP$20, MOP$100, MOP$500, MOP$1000
Users
Macau

Why are you interested in MOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MOP email updatesGet MOP rates on my phoneGet a MOP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16363
GBP / EUR1.15998
USD / JPY147.462
GBP / USD1.34979
USD / CHF0.802263
USD / CAD1.37845
EUR / JPY171.592
AUD / USD0.650749

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%