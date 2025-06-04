STN - Sao Tomean Dobra
The Sao Tomean Dobra is the currency of São Tomé and Príncipe. The currency code for São Tomé and Príncipe Dobra is STN, and the currency symbol is Db. Below, you'll find Sao Tomean Dobra rates and a currency converter.
Sao Tomean Dobra Stats
|Name
|Sao Tomean Dobra
|Symbol
|Db
|Minor unit
|1/100 = cêntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|cêntimo
Sao Tomean Dobra Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: cêntimo10, cêntimo20, cêntimo50, Db1, Db2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Db5, Db10, Db20, Db50, Db100, Db200
|Users
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
