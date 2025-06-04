lak
LAK - Lao Kip

The Lao Kip is the currency of Laos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find Lao Kip rates and a currency converter.

Lao Kip Stats

NameLao Kip
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

Lao Kip Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
Laos

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16366
GBP / EUR1.15995
USD / JPY147.451
GBP / USD1.34980
USD / CHF0.802236
USD / CAD1.37847
EUR / JPY171.583
AUD / USD0.650731

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%