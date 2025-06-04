MDL - Moldovan Leu
The Moldovan Leu is the currency of Moldova. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Moldovan Leu rates and a currency converter.
Moldovan Leu Stats
|Name
|Moldovan Leu
|Symbol
|Leu
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ban
|Minor unit symbol
|Ban
|Top MDL conversion
|MDL to USD
|Top MDL chart
|MDL to USD chart
Moldovan Leu Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Moldova
|Users
Moldova
Moldova
