XCG - Caribbean Guilder
The Caribbean Guilder is the currency of Netherlands Antilles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caribbean Guilder exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Caribbean Guilder rates and a currency converter.
Caribbean Guilder Stats
|Name
|Caribbean Guilder
|Symbol
|Cg
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XCG conversion
|XCG to USD
|Top XCG chart
|XCG to USD chart
Caribbean Guilder Profile
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 10Cg, 20Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 200Cg
|Users
Caribbean Guilder
Caribbean Guilder
Why are you interested in XCG?
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCG email updatesGet XCG rates on my phoneGet a XCG currency data API for my business