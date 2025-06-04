lkr
LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

The Sri Lankan Rupee is the currency of Sri Lanka. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lanka Rupee is LKR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Sri Lankan Rupee rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sri Lankan Rupee Stats

NameSri Lankan Rupee
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top LKR conversionLKR to USD
Top LKR chartLKR to USD chart

Sri Lankan Rupee Profile

Bank notesFreq used: ₨10, ₨20, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨2000, ₨5000
Central bankCentral Bank of Sri Lanka
Users
Sri Lanka

Why are you interested in LKR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LKR email updatesGet LKR rates on my phoneGet a LKR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16366
GBP / EUR1.15995
USD / JPY147.451
GBP / USD1.34980
USD / CHF0.802236
USD / CAD1.37847
EUR / JPY171.583
AUD / USD0.650731

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%