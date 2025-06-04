ILS - Israeli Shekel
The Israeli Shekel is the currency of Israel. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Israeli Shekel rates and a currency converter.
Israeli Shekel Stats
|Name
|Israeli Shekel
|Symbol
|₪
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Agorat
|Minor unit symbol
|Agorat
|Top ILS conversion
|ILS to USD
|Top ILS chart
|ILS to USD chart
Israeli Shekel Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
|Central bank
|Bank of Israel
|Users
Israel, Palestinian Territories
