KYD - Caymanian Dollar
The Caymanian Dollar is the currency of Cayman Islands. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Caymanian Dollar rates and a currency converter.
Caymanian Dollar Stats
|Name
|Caymanian Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top KYD conversion
|KYD to USD
|Top KYD chart
|KYD to USD chart
Caymanian Dollar Profile
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
|Users
Cayman Islands
