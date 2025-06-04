htg
HTG - Haitian Gourde

The Haitian Gourde is the currency of Haiti. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find Haitian Gourde rates and a currency converter.

Haitian Gourde Stats

NameHaitian Gourde
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

Haitian Gourde Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
Haiti

