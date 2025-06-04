NPR - Nepalese Rupee

npr
The Nepalese Rupee is the currency of Nepal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Nepalese Rupee rates and a currency converter.

Nepalese Rupee Stats

NameNepalese Rupee
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

Nepalese Rupee Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
Nepal, India (unofficially near India-Nepal border)

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16360
GBP / EUR1.16000
USD / JPY147.471
GBP / USD1.34977
USD / CHF0.802333
USD / CAD1.37864
EUR / JPY171.597
AUD / USD0.650756

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%