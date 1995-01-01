World Currency Symbols

Founts Used In This Page

Each currency symbol is presented first as a graphic, then in two Unicode-friendly fonts: Code2000 and Arial Unicode MS . The graphic symbol in the first column will always be visible, but the symbols in the other columns may or may not be available, depending on which fonts are installed on your computer.

Note that of the two fonts used above, only Code2000 is complete. The other fonts have missing elements , which will appear as hollow boxes . No currency symbol is a hollow box; a hollow box always means that a font does not contain a symbol for that currency.

Code2000 is a highly recommended shareware font that contains all the currency symbols listed above. You can is a highly recommended shareware font that contains all the currency symbols listed above. You can download it here

Arial Unicode MS is a common font included with is a common font included with certain Microsoft products

If you have both fonts installed, you may notice that the symbols vary slightly in design from one font to another. This is normal, as there are often multiple accepted ways of rendering a currency symbol. For example, in the United States, the dollar sign is sometimes rendered with two vertical lines, and sometimes with one, both of which are acceptable. (However, in most other parts of the world, a dollar sign with two vertical lines is never used.)

To install the Code2000 font, use the link above to download it and save it somewhere on your computer. Then, unzip the downloaded file and read the enclosed LICENSE.TXT file for the details on the shareware terms of use.

To find out how to work with currency symbols in your documents, scroll down to the How To Work With Currency Symbols section.