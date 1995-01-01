SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

The Saudi Arabian Riyal is the currency of Saudi Arabia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabia Riyal is SAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Saudi Arabian Riyal rates and a currency converter.
Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.
When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.
|Name
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Halala
|Minor unit symbol
|Halala
|Top SAR conversion
|SAR to USD
|Top SAR chart
|SAR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Halala5, Halala10, Halala25, Halala50, Halala100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
|Central bank
|Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
|Users
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SAR email updatesGet SAR rates on my phoneGet a SAR currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07477
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.18065
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.432
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26894
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.903664
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36730
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|173.503
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.666995
|▼