Global payment solutions for your ERP

Say goodbye to juggling multiple platforms to execute your domestic and cross-border payments. Our easy application allows you to send fast global payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies. Manage your FX exposure and needs right from your ERP system.

View Microsoft overview
Xe's global ERP solution
Integration Partners
Sage Intacct integration with Xe ERPXe ERP partner Microsoft Dynamics Business Central

Explore ERP webinars and customer stories

Webinars

Find out how our embedded payments really work, discover best practices for finance teams, and learn about the latest technologies to help you unlock the full potential of your ERP system — all at your convenience.

Check out webinars
Customer stories

Discover real customer stories through our case studies. See how businesses in various industries have implemented Xe's embedded payments and FX solutions into their ERP solutions to streamline their accounts payable process.

Check out customer stories

Seamless ERP integrations

Our ERP solution allows you to manage, track, and pay your employee and vendor expenses globally. Say goodbye to file transfers and manual accounting entries as Xe streamlines and secures your accounting process.

Seamless ERP integration

Real-time FX tracking

With real-time reconciliation of your accounts payable, your gain/loss reporting has never been easier or more accurate. Plus, every payment executed through Xe syncs and posts for real-time reconciliation - so everything is accounted for, where it really counts.

Solution for real-time FX tracking

The power of data

Capture real-time exchange rates at time of transaction, and leverage immediate gain/loss analysis to stay on top of your FX risk, and have confidence that you know what you’re getting into before you execute.

Power of data for ERP

The world’s trusted currency authority since 1993

With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.

Currency exchange and ERP expertise

With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.

Fast and secure business payments

Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.

Trusted by millions for accurate currency data

With 300 million+ visitors to Xe.com, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and international payments.

Thousands of business clients send with Xe

Xe has 18,000 global corporate users in over 100+ industries and the expertise to help them with their unique business challenges.

Por qué utilizar Xe para tu empresa

Con casi 30 años de experiencia en divisas, tarifas transparentes y una eficaz plataforma en línea, facilitamos la gestión y el envío de transferencias de dinero internacionales.

Somos la autoridad en materia de divisas

Hay una razón por la que más de 275 millones de personas visitan Xe en línea cada año. Ofrecemos tarifas precisas y soluciones empresariales prácticas con décadas de experiencia.

Seguridad y protección

Como parte de la familia Euronet, nuestros clientes confían en nosotros para procesar de forma segura más de 115 000 millones de dólares de negocios internacionales al año. Tu seguridad es lo nuestro.

Tarifas competitivas

Nuestro equipo rastrea el mercado por ti 24 horas al día, 7 días a la semana. Aprovecha nuestra calculadora de tipos de cambio y recibe actualizaciones cuando se alcancen tus tipos objetivo.

Nada de tarifas ocultas

Para nosotros, nuestro objetivo final es proteger el tuyo. Toma decisiones informadas para tu negocio sin un mínimo establecido para las transferencias y con las tarifas prácticamente nulas de Xe.

View on Microsoft App Store

Interested in Xe's ERP business solutions?

Our experienced team is ready to discuss your company’s unique needs. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line. One of our international business experts will be happy to help.

ERP global payment solutions

