Keep up to date with global content from our trusted team of currency experts
June 28, 2024
Post-Election Surge: Sterling-Euro Exchange Rate Breaks Free from Long-Standing Range
June 18, 2024 — 2 min read
The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation
May 29, 2024 — 4 min read
Currency Moves: GBP unfazed by U.K. election announcement
May 25, 2024 — 3 min read
Showing 4 of 1010
Whatever your reasons for sending money overseas, we want to help make your transfer experience as seamless as possible.
Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?
March 5, 2024 — 3 min read
Currency Exchange 101
September 25, 2023 — 4 min read
How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas
August 1, 2023 — 4 min read
Showing 3 of 114
What’s your goal for your bank account? Here’s where you can find the guides to planning your financial future.
How to convert bitcoin into real money
January 19, 2023 — 8 min read
How to close Bank of America account?
January 18, 2023 — 8 min read
How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)
December 18, 2020 — 8 min read
Showing 3 of 28
Make your next trip an easy and enjoyable one by brushing up on our tips to make your international travels go smoothly.
What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?
December 4, 2023 — 4 min read
How to save money on your next European trip
January 18, 2023 — 6 min read
Your Checklist for International Travel During COVID-19
July 30, 2020 — 4 min read
Showing 3 of 11
Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads
August 17, 2023 — 8 min read
Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment
August 17, 2023 — 7 min read
Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice
August 17, 2023 — 7 min read
Showing 3 of 69
Start strong in this new chapter of your life with everything you’ll need to know for a move overseas.
How to plan for an international move
June 28, 2021 — 7 min read
Moving to the US: a guide to life in the city with a young family
June 17, 2021 — 8 min read
The most common questions about moving to the United States, answered
May 25, 2021 — 9 min read
Showing 3 of 13
No need to let stress get in the way of your studies. We’ve got all the information for you to enjoy your time abroad.
Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide
July 14, 2023 — 7 min read
How to pay international school costs
December 23, 2020 — 6 min read
Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad
November 26, 2020 — 7 min read
Showing 3 of 8
Navigate your business’s foreign exchange needs with ease with our guides to corporate money transfer and FX.
The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation
May 29, 2024 — 4 min read
2024: The Year of Elections
February 14, 2024 — 5 min read
Protect Your Business From Wire Fraud
October 19, 2023 — 3 min read
Showing 3 of 92
News about Xe's Currency Data API.
What is crypto currency and how does it work?
January 19, 2023 — 8 min read
Central bank rates
May 17, 2022 — 1 min read
Cryptocurrencies
May 6, 2022 — 1 min read
Showing 3 of 3
The markets are always moving. Here’s where you can get the latest updates on the status of major global currencies.
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - July 2024
June 28, 2024 — 3 min read
Post-Election Surge: Sterling-Euro Exchange Rate Breaks Free from Long-Standing Range
June 18, 2024 — 2 min read
Currency Moves: GBP unfazed by U.K. election announcement
May 25, 2024 — 3 min read
Showing 3 of 610
From new products and services to company announcements, here’s what’s new at Xe.
Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner
December 20, 2021 — 2 min read
Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe
July 12, 2021 — 5 min read
Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better
April 30, 2021 — 3 min read
Showing 3 of 62