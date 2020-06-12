Xe News

Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner

Xe Consumer APAC

December 20, 2021 2 min read

Australia

Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe

Xe Consumer APAC

July 12, 2021 5 min read

Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

April 30, 2021 3 min read

Happy Diwali!

Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2020 2 min read

The flag of Honduras overlooking the city of Tegucigalpa

Send money to Honduras in minutes with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 12, 2020 2 min read

Kaieteur Falls in Guyana

Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily

Xe Consumer

October 9, 2020 2 min read

Santo Domingo Colonial Zone in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Introducing our improved money transfers to the Dominican Republic

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 2 min read

Torre Monumental clock tower in Retiro, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sending money to Argentina? Here's how our money transfers have improved

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 2 min read

The Goreme Valley in Cappadocia, Turkey

How Xe has improved money transfers to Turkey

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 2 min read

Asunción, Paraguay

Sending Money to Paraguay? We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

Conakry, Guinea

Good News: Our Money Transfers to Guinea Have Just Gotten Better

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

Samoa, Upolu Island

What’s New in Our Money Transfers to Samoa?

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

The Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest, Romania

Planning on Sending Money to Romania? We’ve Just Improved Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

Salvo Palace and the Plaza da Independencia in Montevideo, Uruguay.

We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Uruguay

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

Neifau in the Vava'u Island group in Tonga

Introducing Our Upgraded Money Transfers to Tonga

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Malaysia

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

Need to Send Money to Bulgaria? We’ve Just Improved Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Valley in Bhutan

Announcing our Improved Money Transfers to Bhutan

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Lake Atitlan, Guatemala

Sending Money to Guatemala is Now Better Than Ever

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Independence Square in Maputo, Mozambique

How Have We Improved our Money Transfers to Mozambique?

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Aerial view of Dar es Salaam

We’ve Just Upgraded Our Money Transfers to Tanzania

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Costa Rica

Need to Send Money to Costa Rica? We’ve Just Enhanced Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Kigali, Rwanda

Introducing our New (and Improved) Money Transfers to Rwanda

Xe Consumer

September 9, 2020 2 min read

Xe Giveaway ₱50,000

Send Money to the Philippines for Your Chance to Win the Xe Giveaway

Xe Consumer

August 27, 2020 2 min read

Xe Giveaway ₹100,000

Enter to Win the Xe Giveaway by Sending Money from the UK to India

Xe Consumer

August 27, 2020 2 min read

Colombia

Have You Tried Our New and Improved Money Transfers to Colombia?

Xe Consumer

August 26, 2020 2 min read

Ghana

Good News: We’ve Improved to Our Money Transfers to Ghana

Xe Consumer

August 26, 2020 3 min read

Chile

Send Money to Chile with Xe, and Enjoy These New Improvements

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Uganda

Introducing Our Upgraded Money Transfers to Uganda

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Vietnam

Sending Money to Vietnam? Here’s How Your Money Transfers Have Improved

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Bosnia and Herzegovina

We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Gambia

Introducing Our New (and Improved) Money Transfers to The Gambia

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Nigeria

Sending Money to Nigeria? We’ve Just Improved Our Money Transfers

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Indonesia

Sending Money to Indonesia? Here’s What’s New and Improved

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Peru

Need to Send Money to Peru? Let’s Talk About Our Improved Money Transfers

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 3 min read

Nepal

Here’s What’s New About Sending Money to Nepal with Xe

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Sri Lanka

Here’s What We’ve Improved in our Money Transfers to Sri Lanka

Xe Consumer

August 25, 2020 2 min read

Young woman checking her mobile phone

Xe 2020 Survey Results: Do You Have Smart Money Transfer Habits?

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2020 5 min read

Poland

Transferring Money to Poland? Here’s What’s New (and Improved)

Xe Consumer

August 14, 2020 3 min read

Image of the Pakistan Monument with Xe visual branding

Need to Send Money to Pakistan? Everything to Know About Our New Transfers

Xe Consumer

August 3, 2020 3 min read

Image of Thailand with Xe visual branding

What to Know About Our New Money Transfers to Thailand

Xe Consumer

July 31, 2020 3 min read

Image of the Philippines with Xe visual branding

Sending Money to the Philippines? We've Just Improved Our Transfers

Xe Consumer

July 29, 2020 3 min read

Transferring Money to Mexico Just Got Faster

Xe Consumer

June 18, 2020 3 min read

Sending Money to India? Here’s What You Need to Know About Our New INR Transfers

Xe Consumer

May 6, 2020 3 min read

Key Themes from CFO.org Dallas

Xe Corporate North America

February 3, 2020 3 min read

Faster AUD Payments – Here’s What Our Customers Have to Say

Xe Consumer APAC

December 12, 2019 3 min read

Key Insights from CFO Live 2019

Xe Corporate North America

December 5, 2019 3 min read

Increased Security with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

Xe Corporate Europe

November 4, 2019 2 min read

Epicentres of Online Money Transfer: London and Bracknell Edition

Xe Corporate UK

July 2, 2019 5 min read

Epicentres of Online Money Transfer - New Zealand Edition

Xe Corporate APAC

June 7, 2019 3 min read

A Foreign Exchange Superhero: The Origin Story of the XE Currency App

Xe Consumer

May 22, 2019 7 min read

Discover Prudent Strategies for Volatile Currency Markets - Uncertain Times

Xe Corporate

May 16, 2019 1 min read

Discover Currency Exchange Insights for Uncertain Times

Xe Corporate Europe

May 15, 2019 2 min read

Epicentres of Online Money Transfer - Newmarket and Toronto Edition

Xe Corporate North America

April 26, 2019 4 min read

Celebrating Earth Day, Internationally!

Xe Corporate

April 22, 2019 4 min read

Epicenters of Online Money Transfer - Austin Edition

Xe Corporate North America

April 16, 2019 5 min read

How Xe Mitigates Foreign Currency Risk for Jaycar Electronics

Xe Corporate APAC

March 11, 2019 5 min read

XE Small Business Spotlight - Casus Circus International

Xe Corporate APAC

February 18, 2019 3 min read

Team XE - We Live International Lives, Too

Xe Corporate

January 18, 2019 2 min read

Money Transfer and Currency Data: Two Industry Powerhouses Become One

Xe Corporate

December 20, 2018 5 min read

Introducing the XE Brexit Barometer

Xe Corporate UK

December 5, 2018 3 min read

Introducing PSD2: What is it and What Does it Mean for You?

Xe Consumer UK

January 11, 2018 5 min read

