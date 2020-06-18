Xe Corporate Europe

Countdown to January 1— How a Brexit deal may impact the currency markets
December 7, 2020 — 3 min read
Nearing The End of a Turbulent Week
March 13, 2020 — 3 min read
GBPEUR Hits A New 2020 Low
March 12, 2020 — 4 min read
Markets Steady Temporarily Overnight
March 10, 2020 — 3 min read
Monday Mayhem...
March 9, 2020 — 4 min read
Coronavirus Continues To Dominate Headlines
March 3, 2020 — 3 min read
Stocks Plummet And Sterling Under Pressure As We Close The Week
February 28, 2020 — 4 min read
Coronavirus Concerns See Equity Markets Suffer As Investors Head for Safe Havens
February 25, 2020 — 3 min read
Dollar Climbs
February 21, 2020 — 4 min read
Widespread Weakness Continues
February 19, 2020 — 4 min read
Sectors Impacted More Than Expected
February 18, 2020 — 3 min read
Euro Woes And Low Inflows
February 17, 2020 — 4 min read
Inflation Data for EURUSD
February 13, 2020 — 3 min read
New Zealand Kiwi Bird Flies
February 12, 2020 — 3 min read
All Eyes On US Jobs Report As Dollar Strengthens Against Sterling And Euro
February 7, 2020 — 3 min read
European Parliament Backs Withdrawal Agreement
January 30, 2020 — 3 min read
Johnson-Trump Relationship Under Pressure Following Huawei Decision
January 29, 2020 — 3 min read
Scrutiny of Brexit Withdrawal Bill Resumes
January 8, 2020 — 3 min read
Markets Impacted by a Number of Factors as We Open a New Decade
January 7, 2020 — 5 min read
The Pound Makes Highs Across The Board
December 5, 2019 — 4 min read
Election Results: What’s the Impact on the Pound?
December 4, 2019 — 3 min read
Pound Perks Up as Conservatives Widen Lead
December 4, 2019 — 3 min read
Politics Continue to Influence the Direction of the Pound
December 3, 2019 — 4 min read
Much Needed Movement on the US China Trade Talks Starting to Filter through News Wires
November 27, 2019 — 3 min read
Another Quiet Session in the Currency Markets
November 26, 2019 — 3 min read
Key European PMI Data Revealed Damning Readings
November 22, 2019 — 3 min read
Sterling Soars to 6-Month Highs Against the Euro
November 18, 2019 — 3 min read
Presidential Deflections and UK Elections
November 14, 2019 — 3 min read
General Election Campaign Enters Second Week Ahead of 12 December
November 11, 2019 — 4 min read
UK Election Campaign Dominates Headlines
November 7, 2019 — 4 min read
The Pound Moves Higher Against the Euro Despite Brexit Uncertainty
November 6, 2019 — 3 min read
Pound Trades Softer Against US Dollar Amid Election Uncertainty
November 5, 2019 — 4 min read
Increased Security with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
November 4, 2019 — 2 min read
GBP Holds as Markets Look to Election Polls
November 4, 2019 — 3 min read
Third Interest Rate Cut as US Economy Slows
November 1, 2019 — 3 min read
EU Grants Three-Month Extension to Brexit Process
October 29, 2019 — 3 min read
Brexit extension expected, but not yet confirmed, ahead of election vote
October 28, 2019 — 3 min read
MP's Mull Election as Deadline Date Looms
October 25, 2019 — 4 min read
Brexit Uncertainty Continues to Dominate British Politics
October 24, 2019 — 3 min read
‘Super Saturday’ Sends Boris Johnson’s Plans to Deliver Brexit into a Tailspin
October 21, 2019 — 4 min read
GBP in an (EU) State of Flux
October 17, 2019 — 3 min read
UK and EU Economic Data Provide Sideshow to the Main Event
October 15, 2019 — 3 min read
Will the UK Government Follow Through with Their No Deal Exit Threats?
October 9, 2019 — 3 min read
Is a "Delicate Political Dance" Underway?
October 4, 2019 — 2 min read
How Will the EU Respond to Boris Johnson's Proposals?
October 3, 2019 — 3 min read
The Pound Remains Sensitive to Brexit Uncertainty
September 30, 2019 — 3 min read
BoE Policymaker Saunders says, "Rate Cuts are Likely"
September 27, 2019 — 3 min read
The Pound Continues to Edge Higher Week on Week, Despite Brexit Uncertainty
September 23, 2019 — 4 min read
Uncertainty Around the Irish Backstop Dominates Brexit Discussions
September 20, 2019 — 3 min read
The Fed Acts as Expected. Today the Focus is Back With the UK
September 19, 2019 — 3 min read
Volatility in Oil Prices Reinforces the Growing Risks in the Global Economy
September 18, 2019 — 4 min read
Oil Crisis and Ongoing Brexit Discussions Continue to Dominate Markets
September 17, 2019 — 3 min read
The Hulk, Rebel Law and an Ever Approaching Deadline
September 16, 2019 — 5 min read
Euro Rebounds as Bank Seeks to Help Ailing Eurozone Economy
September 13, 2019 — 4 min read
Another Politically Heavy Week for the UK
September 10, 2019 — 3 min read
Brexit Uncertainty Continues to Rock the Markets
September 9, 2019 — 4 min read
Positive Momentum Pushes Pound to One-Month High
September 6, 2019 — 4 min read
The Pound Continues to Fall
September 3, 2019 — 4 min read
Progress in Berlin for PM? Next stop, Paris
August 22, 2019 — 2 min read
Despite Summer Holiday Feel, Risk Still Dominates Majors
August 21, 2019 — 2 min read
Sterling Reacts Positively Following Barnier Comments and Better Than Expected Retail Sales Ahead of Parliamentary Vote
July 18, 2019 — 4 min read
Sterling Under Pressure Following a Poor Week for UK data and a Better-than-Expected US Jobs Report
July 8, 2019 — 2 min read
US Dollar Weakens Following Change in Sentiment from the Federal Reserve
June 24, 2019 — 2 min read
Johnson or Hunt - What Could Happen to Sterling?
June 21, 2019 — 3 min read
How the PM Race Could Affect GBP
June 12, 2019 — 3 min read
Theresa May Steps Down
June 7, 2019 — 2 min read
UK PM "May" Be Pushed Before Jumping
May 16, 2019 — 2 min read
Discover Currency Exchange Insights for Uncertain Times
May 15, 2019 — 2 min read
Here We Go Again...Meaningful Vote Number 4
May 15, 2019 — 2 min read
Trade Tariffs Increased - Chinese Response Expected
May 13, 2019 — 2 min read
Risk-off Flows Driving Currencies
May 9, 2019 — 2 min read
US-China Trade Concerns Influencing Currency Markets
May 8, 2019 — 3 min read
Non-Farm Friday Ahead in the USA
May 3, 2019 — 2 min read
Pound Moves Higher on Tone Change in Brexit Talks
May 1, 2019 — 2 min read
US Dollar on the Front Foot
April 26, 2019 — 2 min read
Brexit Forcing its Way Back into Focus
April 24, 2019 — 3 min read
Markets Waiting Patiently for Next Brexit News
April 17, 2019 — 2 min read
Fundamental Data Back in Focus
April 15, 2019 — 2 min read
Strong Demand for the Euro Despite Challenging News
April 12, 2019 — 2 min read
Brexit: "Flextension" is In Play
April 11, 2019 — 2 min read
EU Expected to Agree to Brexit Extension
April 10, 2019 — 3 min read
EU to be Tough on Brexit Extension
April 8, 2019 — 3 min read
Prospect of a No Deal Reduces with MP's Voting to Extend April 12th Deadline
April 4, 2019 — 3 min read
PM Seeks the Support of Jeremy Corbyn Ahead of Extension Request
April 3, 2019 — 2 min read
Manufacturing Spikes in the UK
April 2, 2019 — 2 min read
Brexit: Still More Questions Than Answers
April 1, 2019 — 3 min read
Brexit Update: Meaningful Vote 2.5
March 29, 2019 — 3 min read
Brexit Update: Another Stalemate in Parliament
March 28, 2019 — 3 min read
Brexit Update: Indicative Votes Up Next
March 26, 2019 — 3 min read
Indicative Votes Could Break Brexit Deadlock
March 25, 2019 — 3 min read
Article 50 Extension Surprise
March 22, 2019 — 3 min read
Hold on to your hats, we're in for a bumpy ride...
March 21, 2019 — 3 min read
EU's Willingness to Grant Brexit Extension Remains Undetermined
March 20, 2019 — 2 min read
Third Meaningful Vote on Brexit in Question Over Centuries-Old Rule
March 19, 2019 — 3 min read
Crucial Week for Theresa May
March 18, 2019 — 3 min read
Brexit to be Extended Beyond March 29th
March 15, 2019 — 3 min read
MP's rule out leaving the EU with no deal
March 14, 2019 — 2 min read
Markets are expecting a 'no deal' scenario to be ruled out
March 13, 2019 — 3 min read
Sterling Surges Higher on May Brexit Progress
March 12, 2019 — 3 min read
Brexit Vote: What Could this Mean for the Pound?
January 8, 2019 — 3 min read
Showing 100 of 102