Currency News

The markets are always moving. Here’s where you can get the latest updates on the status of major global currencies.
The Xe Global Currency Outlook - July 2024
June 28, 2024 — 3 min read
Post-Election Surge: Sterling-Euro Exchange Rate Breaks Free from Long-Standing Range
June 18, 2024 — 2 min read
Currency Moves: GBP unfazed by U.K. election announcement
May 25, 2024 — 3 min read
The impact of Queen Elizabeth's death on the US Dollar
January 18, 2023 — 5 min read
This Executive Order Means Big Gains For You
March 10, 2022 — 2 min read
Could the British Pound explode higher? Sure looks possible.
January 19, 2022 — 2 min read
Netflix's 'Squid Game' and the 45 billion won question: "How much is that worth?"
October 12, 2021 — 1 min read
How will the Aussie Dollar perform through the rest of 2021?
July 16, 2021 — 4 min read
The New Zealand Dollar—what's in store for the rest of 2021?
July 6, 2021 — 4 min read
The US Dollar in 2021: Q2 in review and looking ahead to H2
June 28, 2021 — 4 min read
APAC Morning Update - 31/03/21
March 31, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 29/03/21
March 29, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26/03/21
March 26, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25/03/21
March 25, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 24/03/21
March 24, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 23/03/21
March 23, 2021 — 3 min read
XE Morning Update - 22/03/21
March 22, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 17/03/21
March 17, 2021 — 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 16/03/21
March 16, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 15/03/21
March 15, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 12/03/21
March 12, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11/03/21
March 11, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update 10/03/21
March 10, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 09/03/21
March 9, 2021 — 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 08/03/2021
March 8, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 05/03/21
March 5, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 04/03/21
March 4, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 03/03/21
March 3, 2021 — 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 02/03/21
March 2, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 01/03/21
March 1, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26/02/21
February 26, 2021 — 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25/02/21
February 25, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 24/02/21
February 24, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 23/02/21
February 23, 2021 — 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 22/02/21
February 22, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 19/02/21
February 19, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 18/02/21
February 18, 2021 — 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 17/02/21
February 17, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 16/02/21
February 16, 2021 — 2 min read
What can we expect from the Pound in 2021?
February 15, 2021 — 5 min read
APAC Morning Update - 15/02/21
February 15, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 12/02/21
February 12, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11/02/21
February 11, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 10/02/21
February 10, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 05/02/21
February 5, 2021 — 2 min read
What’s in store for the US dollar in 2021?
February 5, 2021 — 5 min read
APAC Morning Update - 04/02/21
February 4, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 03/02/2021
February 3, 2021 — 2 min read
XE Morning Update - 2/02/21
February 2, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 28/01/21
January 28, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 27/01/21
January 27, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26/01/21
January 26, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25/01/21
January 25, 2021 — 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 22/01/21
January 22, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 21/01/21
January 21, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 20/01/2020
January 20, 2021 — 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 19/01/2021
January 19, 2021 — 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 18/01/2021
January 18, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 15/01/2021
January 15, 2021 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 14/01/2021
January 14, 2021 — 2 min read
COVID-19 vaccine rollout: how might it impact global currencies?
January 12, 2021 — 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11 Dec 2020
December 11, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 10 Dec 2020
December 10, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 8 Dec 2020
December 8, 2020 — 2 min read
Countdown to January 1— How a Brexit deal may impact the currency markets
December 7, 2020 — 3 min read
APAC Morning Update - 4 Dec 2020
December 4, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 2 Dec 2020
December 2, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 30 Nov 2020
November 30, 2020 — 1 min read
APAC Morning Update - 26 Nov 2020
November 26, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 25 Nov 2020
November 25, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 23 Nov 2020
November 23, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 20 Nov 2020
November 20, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 19 Nov 2020
November 19, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 18 Nov 2020
November 18, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 16 Nov 2020
November 16, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 12 Nov 2020
November 12, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 11 Nov 2020
November 11, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 10 Nov 2020
November 10, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 9 Nov 2020
November 9, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 6 Nov 2020
November 6, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 5 Nov 2020
November 5, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update: US Election Day - 4 Nov 2020
November 4, 2020 — 2 min read
APAC Morning Update - 3 Nov 2020
November 3, 2020 — 2 min read
US Election: how would Democratic and Republican victories impact the US dollar?
October 27, 2020 — 3 min read
How Will the US Presidential Election Impact Currency Values?
September 22, 2020 — 3 min read
Currency Market Update: EUR Breaches 1.1500—What to Think?
July 21, 2020 — 2 min read
Market Update: The AUD Opens at 0.7125 and the NZD Opens at 0.6643
July 21, 2020 — 2 min read
Risk Takes a Knock with AUD and NZD Being Sold Across the Board
June 11, 2020 — 2 min read
US Jobs Data Comes in Better Than Expected
June 7, 2020 — 2 min read
Risk-On Sentiment Continues
June 2, 2020 — 2 min read
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Climb Higher
June 1, 2020 — 2 min read
Markets Adopt More Cautious Tone Overnight
May 11, 2020 — 2 min read
Risk Assets Had Upper Hand Overnight
May 7, 2020 — 2 min read
Risk is Down Today Amidst Trade War Tensions and Record Low Employment Data
May 6, 2020 — 2 min read
Risk Continued to Sell Off Heading into Weekend
May 3, 2020 — 2 min read
Aussie and Kiwi Dollars Continue to Climb Across the Board
April 29, 2020 — 2 min read
Aussie Dollar Breaks Out to Multi-Week High
April 27, 2020 — 3 min read
Potential Easing of NZ Lockdown Restrictions May Bring Further Relief for NZ Dollar
April 19, 2020 — 2 min read
Australian and New Zealand Dollars Open Higher from Pre-Easter Levels
April 13, 2020 — 2 min read
Aussie and Kiwi Dollars Inch Higher on Rising Risk Appetite
April 8, 2020 — 2 min read
Showing 100 of 610