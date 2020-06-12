Here’s What We’ve Improved in our Money Transfers to Sri Lanka

When you use Xe to send money to Sri Lanka, your money transfer will be faster and more cost-effective than before.

Xe Consumer August 25, 2020 — 2 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

Our money transfers to Sri Lanka aren’t what they used to be. We’ve recently made some huge improvements to our transfer process. From now on, every money transfer you send to Sri Lanka will have several new, great features.

Because we recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we are now sending our money transfers to Sri Lanka through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you?

From now on, when you send money to Sri Lanka, your transfer experience will be:

Much faster At new exchange rates

Breaking down the improvements to our Sri Lanka money transfers

Before we discuss our recent improvements in more detail, let’s start by taking a quick look at what your experience used to be when you would send a money transfer to Sri Lanka.

Your money would typically reach Sri Lanka within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Sri Lanka, here’s what’s going to happen:

Your money will arrive much sooner . No more waiting several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Sri Lanka within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

Here’s how to send a new money transfer to Sri Lanka

We’ve got more good news. We haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our Sri Lanka money transfer page to get started.