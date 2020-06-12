Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily

Our money transfers are much faster than before.

Xe Consumer October 9, 2020

Here at Xe, we’re always striving to improve so we can give our customers the best money transfer experience possible. We’re excited to announce that if you’re planning on sending money to Guyana, we’ve made some great new improvements to your experience.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, to improve our money transfers. Now, we can send our money transfers to Guyana through Ria’s channels.

What does that mean? It means that from now on, your money transfers to the Guyana will be:

Much faster than before At new, competitive exchange rates

What’s new about sending money to Guyana with Xe?

Before introducing these new improvements, sending money to Guyana looked something like this:

It would typically take 1-4 business days for your money to reach Guyana.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Guyana, this is what you’ll experience:

Your money will arrive more quickly . No need to wait several days, or even one day. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Guyana within 10 minutes .

You'll get competitive exchange rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Guyana with Xe

More good news: we haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our money transfer page to get started.