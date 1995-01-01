YER - Yemeni Rial

The Yemeni Rial is the currency of Yemen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemen Rial is YER, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Yemeni Rial rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Yemeni Rial
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top YER conversion
|YER to USD
|Top YER chart
|YER to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Yemen
|Users
Yemen
