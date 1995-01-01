cup
CUP - Cuban Peso

The Cuban Peso is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Cuban Peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Cuban Peso Stats

NameCuban Peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

Cuban Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Why are you interested in CUP?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUP email updatesGet CUP rates on my phoneGet a CUP currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07462
GBP / EUR1.18056
USD / JPY161.456
GBP / USD1.26865
USD / CHF0.903936
USD / CAD1.36755
EUR / JPY173.504
AUD / USD0.666912

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%