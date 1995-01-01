bbd
BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

The Barbadian or Bajan Dollar is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Barbadian or Bajan Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Barbadian or Bajan Dollar Stats

NameBarbadian or Bajan Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Barbadian or Bajan Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

Why are you interested in BBD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BBD email updatesGet BBD rates on my phoneGet a BBD currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26871
USD / CHF0.903719
USD / CAD1.36712
EUR / JPY173.500
AUD / USD0.666993

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%