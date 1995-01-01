bbd
BBD - Dollaro di Barbados

The Dollaro di Barbados is the currency of Barbados. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro di Barbados exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbados Dollar is BBD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro di Barbados rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollaro di Barbados Stats

NameDollaro di Barbados
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BBD conversionBBD to USD
Top BBD chartBBD to USD chart

Dollaro di Barbados Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Barbados
Users
Barbados

Why are you interested in BBD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BBD email updatesGet BBD rates on my phoneGet a BBD currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18071
USD / JPY161,451
GBP / USD1,26869
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36701
EUR / JPY173,482
AUD / USD0,667011

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%