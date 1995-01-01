AUD - Dollaro australiano

The Dollaro australiano is the currency of Australia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro australiano exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollari is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro australiano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollaro australiano
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top AUD conversion
|AUD to USD
|Top AUD chart
|AUD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Buck, Dough
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Australia
|Users
Australia, Isola di Natale, Isole Cocos e Keeling, Isola Norfolk, Isole Ashmore e Cartier, Territorio antartico australiano, Isole del Mar dei Coralli, Isole Heard, Isole McDonald, Kiribati, Nauru
