AUD - Dollaro australiano

The Dollaro australiano is the currency of Australia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro australiano exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollari is AUD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro australiano rates and a currency converter.

La banca centrale australiana si chiama Reserve Bank of Australia. Il dollaro australiano è la sesta valuta più scambiata sul mercato forex, dal momento che molte istituzioni e individui privati effettuano scambi commerciali in AUD. L'AUD viene anche denominato Aussie.

Dollaro australiano Stats

NameDollaro australiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolc
Top AUD conversionAUD to USD
Top AUD chartAUD to USD chart

Dollaro australiano Profile

NicknamesBuck, Dough
CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, 50c, $1, $2
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankReserve Bank of Australia
Users
Australia, Isola di Natale, Isole Cocos e Keeling, Isola Norfolk, Isole Ashmore e Cartier, Territorio antartico australiano, Isole del Mar dei Coralli, Isole Heard, Isole McDonald, Kiribati, Nauru

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07385
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,477
GBP / USD1,26769
USD / CHF0,903701
USD / CAD1,36985
EUR / JPY173,402
AUD / USD0,665860

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%