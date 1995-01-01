cad
CAD - Dollaro canadese

The Dollaro canadese is the currency of Canada. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro canadese exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollari is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro canadese rates and a currency converter.

Il dollaro canadese è la settima valuta più scambiata sul mercato forex, dal momento che molte istituzioni e individui privati effettuano scambi commerciali in CAD. Il CAD viene anche denominato Loonie, buck, Huard e piastre (francese).

Nel 2011, la Banca Centrale del Canada rilascerà una nuova serie di banconote stampate su un materiale polimerico. Le nuove banconote saranno più resistenti, con la conseguente riduzione dei costi di produzione e dell'impatto ambientale. Le nuove caratteristiche di sicurezza dovrebbe anche aumentare la protezione contro la contraffazione.

Dollaro canadese Stats

NameDollaro canadese
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CAD conversionCAD to USD
Top CAD chartCAD to USD chart

Dollaro canadese Profile

NicknamesLoonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
CoinsFreq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
Central bankBank of Canada
Users
Canada

