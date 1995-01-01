GBP - Sterlina britannica

The Sterlina britannica is the currency of Regno Unito. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina britannica exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Sterline is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina britannica rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sterlina britannica
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GBP conversion
|GBP to USD
|Top GBP chart
|GBP to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Pound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
|Coins
|Freq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
|Central bank
|Bank of England
|Users
Regno Unito, Inghilterra, Irlanda del Nord, Scozia, Galles, Isole Falkland, Gibilterra, Guernsey, Isola di Man, Jersey, Sant'Elena e Ascensione, Georgia del Sud e isole Sandwich meridionali, Tristan da Cunha
