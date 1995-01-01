gbp
GBP - Sterlina britannica

The Sterlina britannica is the currency of Regno Unito. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina britannica exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Sterline is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina britannica rates and a currency converter.

La banca centrale del Regno Unito si chiama Bank of England (BOE). Anche se il Regno Unito fa parte dell'Unione Europea, ha scelto di non adottare l'Euro. La sterlina britannica, ufficialmente denominata Sterlina, è la quarta valuta più scambiata sul mercato forex, dal momento che molte istituzioni e individui privati effettuano scambi commerciali in GBP. La GBP viene anche denominata sterlina, pound, quid o nicker.

Sterlina britannica Stats

NameSterlina britannica
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = centesimo
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

Sterlina britannica Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bankBank of England
Users
Regno Unito, Inghilterra, Irlanda del Nord, Scozia, Galles, Isole Falkland, Gibilterra, Guernsey, Isola di Man, Jersey, Sant'Elena e Ascensione, Georgia del Sud e isole Sandwich meridionali, Tristan da Cunha

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26864
USD / CHF0,903807
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,495
AUD / USD0,667038

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%