GBP - Libra esterlina

The Libra esterlina is the currency of Reino Unido. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra esterlina exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for Libras is GBP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra esterlina rates and a currency converter.

O banco central do Reino Unido é chamado de Bank of England (BOE). Embora o Reino Unido seja um estado-membro da União Europeia, ele optou por não adotar o Euro. A Libra britânica, oficialmente chamada de Libra esterlina, é a quarta moeda mais negociada no mercado cambial, já que muitas instituições e pessoas negociam a GBP. As pessoas também se referem à GBP como esterlina, libra, quid ou nicker.

Libra esterlina Stats

NameLibra esterlina
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = pêni
Minor unit symbolp
Top GBP conversionGBP to USD
Top GBP chartGBP to USD chart

Libra esterlina Profile

NicknamesPound Sterling, Sterling, Quid, Nicker
CoinsFreq used: 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50
Rarely used: £100
Central bankBank of England
Users
Reino Unido, Inglaterra, Irlanda do Norte, Escócia, Gales, Ilhas Falkland, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ilha de Man, Jersey, Santa Helena e Ascensão, Geórgia do Sul e Ilhas Sandwich do Sul, Tristão da Cunha

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07426
GBP / EUR1,18069
USD / JPY161,487
GBP / USD1,26836
USD / CHF0,904190
USD / CAD1,36793
EUR / JPY173,479
AUD / USD0,666704

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%