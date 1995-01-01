jpy
JPY - Iene japonês

The Iene japonês is the currency of Japão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iene japonês exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Iene is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Iene japonês rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

O banco central japonês é chamado de Bank of Japan (BOJ). O Iene japonês é a terceira moeda mais negociada no mercado cambial, já que muitas instituições e pessoas negociam o JPY.

Iene japonês Stats

NameIene japonês
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = Sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

Iene japonês Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bankBank of Japan
Users
Japão

Why are you interested in JPY?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JPY email updatesGet JPY rates on my phoneGet a JPY currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,465
GBP / USD1,26867
USD / CHF0,903780
USD / CAD1,36705
EUR / JPY173,504
AUD / USD0,667003

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%