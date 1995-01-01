JPY - Iene japonês

The Iene japonês is the currency of Japão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iene japonês exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Iene is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Iene japonês rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Iene japonês
|Symbol
|¥
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sen
|Minor unit symbol
|sen
|Top JPY conversion
|JPY to USD
|Top JPY chart
|JPY to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Japan
|Users
Japão
Japão
