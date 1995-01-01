jpy
JPY - Japanischer Yen

The Japanischer Yen is the currency of Japan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanischer Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Yen is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find Japanischer Yen rates and a currency converter.

Die japanische Zentralbank heißt Bank of Japan (BOJ). Der Japanische Yen ist die am dritthäufigsten auf dem Devisenmarkt gehandelte Währung, da viele Institutionen und Einzelpersonen in JPY handeln.

Japanischer Yen Stats

NameJapanischer Yen
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = Sen
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

Japanischer Yen Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bankBank of Japan
Users
Japan

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07454
GBP / EUR1,18017
USD / JPY161,435
GBP / USD1,26814
USD / CHF0,903642
USD / CAD1,36776
EUR / JPY173,469
AUD / USD0,666615

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %