JPY - الين الياباني

The الين الياباني is the currency of اليابان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الين الياباني exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for ين is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find الين الياباني rates and a currency converter.

يعرف البنك المركزي الياباني باسم بنك اليابان (BOJ). الين الياباني هو ثالث العملات تداولاً في سوق العملات الأجنبية، حيث يتداول العديد من المؤسسات والأفراد الين الياباني.

الين الياباني Stats

Nameالين الياباني
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = سن
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

الين الياباني Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bankبنك اليابان
Users
اليابان

