JPY - 日本圓

The 日本圓 is the currency of 日本. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 日本圓 exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for 圓 is JPY, and the currency symbol is ¥. Below, you'll find 日本圓 rates and a currency converter.

日本中央銀行名為日本銀行 (BOJ)。 由於有許多機構及個人買賣日圓 ，它是外匯市場交易量第三大的貨幣。

日本圓 Stats

Name日本圓
Symbol¥
Minor unit1/100 = 錢
Minor unit symbolsen
Top JPY conversionJPY to USD
Top JPY chartJPY to USD chart

日本圓 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100, ¥500
Bank notesFreq used: ¥1000, ¥5000, ¥10000
Rarely used: ¥2000
Central bank日本銀行
Users
日本

即時貨幣匯率

EUR / USD1.07487
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.420
GBP / USD1.26887
USD / CHF0.903597
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.505
AUD / USD0.666968

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%