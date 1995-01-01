CHF - 瑞士法郎

The 瑞士法郎 is the currency of 瑞士. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 瑞士法郎 exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for 法郎 is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find 瑞士法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|瑞士法郎
|Symbol
|CHF
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 德文
|Minor unit symbol
|Rp.
|Top CHF conversion
|CHF to USD
|Top CHF chart
|CHF to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Coins
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Central bank
|瑞士國家銀行
|Users
瑞士, 列支敦士登, 意大利金皮庸, 布辛根
