CHF - 瑞士法郎

The 瑞士法郎 is the currency of 瑞士. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 瑞士法郎 exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for 法郎 is CHF, and the currency symbol is CHF. Below, you'll find 瑞士法郎 rates and a currency converter.

瑞士中央銀行名為瑞士國家銀行。 由於有許多機構及個人買賣瑞士法郎 ，它是外匯市場交易量第五大的貨幣。 人們也會稱瑞士法郎 (CHF) 為 Stutz、Stei、Eier（瑞士文），少於 1 瑞士法郎稱為 Balle，Thune 則相當於 5 法郎。

瑞士法郎 Stats

Name瑞士法郎
SymbolCHF
Minor unit1/100 = 德文
Minor unit symbolRp.
Top CHF conversionCHF to USD
Top CHF chartCHF to USD chart

瑞士法郎 Profile

NicknamesStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
CoinsFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Bank notesFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Central bank瑞士國家銀行
Users
瑞士, 列支敦士登, 意大利金皮庸, 布辛根

