The 美元 is the currency of 美國. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 美元 exchange rate is the USD to EUR rate. The currency code for 元 is USD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 美元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|美元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 仙
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top USD conversion
|USD to EUR
|Top USD chart
|USD to EUR chart
|Nicknames
|greenback, buck, green, dough, smacker, bones, dead presidents, scrillas, paper
|Coins
|Freq used: 1¢, 5¢, 10¢, 25¢
Rarely used: 50¢, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $2
|Central bank
|聯邦儲備銀行
|Users
美國, America, 美屬薩摩亞, 美屬處女島, 英屬印度洋群島, 英屬處女島, 厄瓜多爾, 薩爾瓦多, 關島, 海地, 密克羅尼西亞, 北馬里亞納群島, 帕勞, 巴拿馬, 波多黎各, 特克斯和凱科斯群島, 美國邊遠島嶼, 威克島, 東帝汶
