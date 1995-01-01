usd
USD - 美元

The 美元 is the currency of 美國. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 美元 exchange rate is the USD to EUR rate. The currency code for 元 is USD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 美元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

美國中央銀行名為聯邦儲備銀行（"聯儲行"）。 在外匯市場，買賣美元的人比買賣任何其他貨幣的人都多。 人們也會稱美元 (USD) 為 Greenback、Buck、Green、Dough、Smacker、Bones、Dead Presidents、Scrillas 及 Paper。

美元 Stats

Name美元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = 仙
Minor unit symbol¢
Top USD conversionUSD to EUR
Top USD chartUSD to EUR chart

美元 Profile

Nicknamesgreenback, buck, green, dough, smacker, bones, dead presidents, scrillas, paper
CoinsFreq used: 1¢, 5¢, 10¢, 25¢
Rarely used: 50¢, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $2
Central bank聯邦儲備銀行
Users
美國, America, 美屬薩摩亞, 美屬處女島, 英屬印度洋群島, 英屬處女島, 厄瓜多爾, 薩爾瓦多, 關島, 海地, 密克羅尼西亞, 北馬里亞納群島, 帕勞, 巴拿馬, 波多黎各, 特克斯和凱科斯群島, 美國邊遠島嶼, 威克島, 東帝汶

Why are you interested in USD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to USD email updatesGet USD rates on my phoneGet a USD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07340
GBP / EUR1.18090
USD / JPY161.530
GBP / USD1.26757
USD / CHF0.904545
USD / CAD1.36957
EUR / JPY173.386
AUD / USD0.665709

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%