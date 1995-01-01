CAD - 加拿大元

cad
The 加拿大元 is the currency of 加拿大. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 加拿大元 exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for 元 is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 加拿大元 rates and a currency converter.

由於有許多機構及個人買賣加拿大元 ，它是外匯市場交易量第七大的貨幣。 人們也會稱加拿大元 (CAD) 為 Loonie、Buck、Huard 及 Piastre（法文）。

在 2011 年，加拿大中央銀行發行以高分子材料印刷的全新系列鈔票。 新鈔票將會更耐用，令生產成本較低，並減少對環境的影響。 新的保安特點也會增加防偽保障。

加拿大元 Stats

Name加拿大元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = 仙
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CAD conversionCAD to USD
Top CAD chartCAD to USD chart

加拿大元 Profile

NicknamesLoonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
CoinsFreq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
Central bank加拿大中央銀行
Users
加拿大

