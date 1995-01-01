CAD - 加拿大元

The 加拿大元 is the currency of 加拿大. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 加拿大元 exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for 元 is CAD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 加拿大元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|加拿大元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 仙
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CAD conversion
|CAD to USD
|Top CAD chart
|CAD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Loonie, buck (English), Huard, piastre (French)
|Coins
|Freq used: 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, $1, $2
Rarely used: 1¢, 50¢
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Rarely used: $1, $2, $500, $1000
|Central bank
|加拿大中央銀行
|Users
加拿大
加拿大
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CAD email updatesGet CAD rates on my phoneGet a CAD currency data API for my business